8,912 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. 152,875 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.
