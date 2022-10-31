A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.715-3.785 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.14.

AOS stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,878. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 135.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $339,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

