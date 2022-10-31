Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $50.70 million and $5.28 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00005509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Aavegotchi Profile
Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
