ABB (NYSE:ABB) Cut to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

