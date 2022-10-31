AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.78 billion.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.68. 210,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,383,000 after purchasing an additional 530,127 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,479.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 657,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

