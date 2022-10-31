abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

abrdn plc increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,465 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.24% of Fiserv worth $139,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $102.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

