abrdn plc Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,147,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 60,140 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $158,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $150.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.36.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

