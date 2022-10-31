abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $92,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 171,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 866,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,854,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $141.03 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

