abrdn plc Has $218.10 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,105 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $218,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of COST stock opened at $509.48 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.31 and a 200-day moving average of $503.90. The firm has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.