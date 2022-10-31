abrdn plc Has $218.10 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,105 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $218,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $509.48 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.31 and a 200-day moving average of $503.90. The firm has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

