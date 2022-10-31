abrdn plc Purchases 21,188 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

abrdn plc raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $164,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after acquiring an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $836.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $721.77 and a 200 day moving average of $680.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $839.22.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.33.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,117 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,781. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

