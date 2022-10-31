abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $129,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 637,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,762,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.89.

CHTR stock opened at $368.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $706.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

