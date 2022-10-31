abrdn plc Sells 14,129 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $308,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Broadcom by 56.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 199.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $470.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

