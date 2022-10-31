Accuray (ARAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $110.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Accuray stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $195.58 million, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Accuray has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.93.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $35,826.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 769,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $72,196. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 258.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,049 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accuray by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 193,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

