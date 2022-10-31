Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 11.0 %
ACOR opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.39.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
