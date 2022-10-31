Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%.

ACOR opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

