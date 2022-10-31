Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) PT Raised to $53.00 at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 444.71% from the company’s current price.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $9.73 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 2,165.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

