Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 405.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATNM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of ATNM opened at $10.49 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:ATNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,202.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.