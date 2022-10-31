Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 405.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on ATNM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of ATNM opened at $10.49 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
