Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ATNM stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.68. 50,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,208. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:ATNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,202.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

