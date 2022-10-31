Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) announced a Not Available dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16.

Adecoagro has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

AGRO opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $383.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,015,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $6,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 28.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 187.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 186,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $2,210,000.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

