Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Trading Up 5.5%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 4,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 555,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADEA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Adeia from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Adeia from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About Adeia

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.