aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $67.94 million and $6.11 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006994 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008320 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,551,211 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

