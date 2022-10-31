aelf (ELF) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. aelf has a market capitalization of $68.07 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019020 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006968 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008375 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,551,211 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

