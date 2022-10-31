Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Raised to €114.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($115.31) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AEOXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($115.31) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($123.47) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HSBC upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($144.90) to €138.00 ($140.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Shares of AEOXF stock remained flat at $122.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.59. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.