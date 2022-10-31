AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 793,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,893,840. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 914,711 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AGNC Investment by 944.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 878,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 794,720 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,976,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,891,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,465,000 after purchasing an additional 176,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

