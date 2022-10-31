Agree Realty (ADC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Agree Realty to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agree Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $68.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

