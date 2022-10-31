Aidi Finance (BSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and $4,389.00 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

