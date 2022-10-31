Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.66 and last traded at $109.28. 84,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,364,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.31. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,256 shares of company stock worth $98,672,315. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

