Airtel Africa Plc Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:AAF)

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Airtel Africa Price Performance

AAF stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 113.10 ($1.37). The company had a trading volume of 8,275,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The company has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 765.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 142.33. Airtel Africa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.80 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.10 ($2.09).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Featured Stories

