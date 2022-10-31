Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,705 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 75,207 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.69% of Akamai Technologies worth $101,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $89.21 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.