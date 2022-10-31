Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.86

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 404174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

