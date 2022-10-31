Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Increased by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 16.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 908.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded up $9.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,008. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $713.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.95 and a 200-day moving average of $262.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

