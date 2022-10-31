Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALYA. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.80 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.88 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,602,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 84,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

