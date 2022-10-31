Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Coverage Initiated at National Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALYA. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of ALYA opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.88 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $974,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Alithya Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,814,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,612 shares in the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

