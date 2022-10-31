Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.17.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $99.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,602,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 84,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

