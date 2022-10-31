Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.62. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 14.87%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 564,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 484,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 338,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

