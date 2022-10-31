Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Allied Esports Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 840.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 712.3% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 356,126 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

