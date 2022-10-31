Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Allied Esports Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %
Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.
Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 840.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Esports Entertainment
Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile
Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.