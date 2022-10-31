Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APYRF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of APYRF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.75. 72 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

