Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 5.2%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.21. 17,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,817,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLO. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,880,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

