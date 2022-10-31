Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.55 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.30% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

ALNY traded up $10.51 on Friday, hitting $204.51. The company had a trading volume of 979,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,242. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,555,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.68.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.