Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,962,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.71. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.