Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.41. 826,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,292,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

