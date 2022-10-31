Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.02 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

