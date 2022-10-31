Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,739 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,868,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $175,759,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after buying an additional 532,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,380,000 after buying an additional 348,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.94.

NYSE IQV opened at $208.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

