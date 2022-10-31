Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 2,286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $52.88 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

