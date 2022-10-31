Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $357.38 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.01 and its 200 day moving average is $363.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

