Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $295.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.57. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

