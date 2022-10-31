Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $257,000 in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:VTC opened at $71.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.