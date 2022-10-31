Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $257,000 in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock

NASDAQ:VTC opened at $71.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

