Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after buying an additional 455,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,279,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,320,000 after buying an additional 403,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

CFG stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

