Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $233.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,882.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

