Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SAM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 47,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $58.98 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $86.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

