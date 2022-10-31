Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.97

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 110191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

Altus Midstream Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $597.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Midstream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 82,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $796,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.